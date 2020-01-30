Dirtnap Records announce 20th anniversary shows

Dirtnap Records will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this June with a two-day festival. The festival will happen on June 12th and 13th at The High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI. The festival will feature performances by Marked Men, Martha, Radioactivity, The Epoxies, Personality Cult and more (see below for the full list). Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, you can click here to get the full details.