Dirtnap Records announce 20th anniversary shows

Dirtnap Records will be celebrating their 20th anniversary this June with a two-day festival. The festival will happen on June 12th and 13th at The High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI. The festival will feature performances by Marked Men, Martha, Radioactivity, The Epoxies, Personality Cult and more (see below for the full list). Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, you can click here to get the full details.
Friday, June 12th
Martha
Radioactivity
Bad Sports
Mean Jeans
River City Tanlines
Legendary Wings
Fox Face
Saturday, June 13th
Marked Men
The Epoxies
White Wires
The Hussy
Personality Cult
Mind Spiders
Drakulas
Steve Adamyk Band
Good Shade
Low Culture
Lost Balloons
Sugar Stems
Proud Parents