Nap Eyes have released a new video for “Mark Zuckerberg” off their album, Snapshot of a Beginner which will be out March 27 on Royal Mountain Records, Paradise of Bachelors and Jagjaguwar. The band will be touring this spring as support for Destroyer and will be playing headlining shows after. Nap Eyes released I’m Bad Now on Paradise of Bachelors in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 04
|The Opera House
|Toronto, ON (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 05
|Théâtre Fairmount
|Montreal, QC (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 06
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 07
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, NY (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 08
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 09
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 11
|Cat's Cradle
|Carrboro, NC (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 12
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 13
|Mercy Lounge
|Nashville, TN (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 14
|Blueberry Hill
|St Louis, MO (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 15
|The Waiting Room
|Omaha, NE (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 16
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 17
|The Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, UT (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 19
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 20
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, BC (w/ Destroyer)
|Mar 22
|Lucky Bar
|Victoria, BC
|Mar 25
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Mar 27
|Cafe du Nord
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 28
|Bootleg Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 29
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 30
|Valley Bar
|Phoenix, AZ
|Apr 01
|Barracuda
|Austin, TX
|Apr 02
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 04
|The Riot Room
|Kansas City, KS
|Apr 05
|Rose Bowl Tavern
|Urbana, IL
|Apr 06
|Rumba Café
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 15
|The Moth Club
|London, UK
|Apr 16
|Leaf
|Liverpool, UK
|Apr 17
|The Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 18
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 19
|Hare and Hounds
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 20
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 22
|Le Point Ephemere
|Paris, FR (w/ Dry Cleaning)
|Apr 23
|Volta
|Bruxelles, BE
|Apr 24
|V11
|Rotterdam, NL (w/ Naive Set)
|Apr 25
|Ekko
|Utrecht, SR (w/ Naive Set)