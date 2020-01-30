Nap Eyes release video and tour dates

Nap Eyes have released a new video for “Mark Zuckerberg” off their album, Snapshot of a Beginner which will be out March 27 on Royal Mountain Records, Paradise of Bachelors and Jagjaguwar. The band will be touring this spring as support for Destroyer and will be playing headlining shows after. Nap Eyes released I’m Bad Now on Paradise of Bachelors in 2018. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 04The Opera HouseToronto, ON (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 05Théâtre FairmountMontreal, QC (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 06The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 07Brooklyn SteelBrooklyn, NY (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 08Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 09Black CatWashington, DC (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 11Cat's CradleCarrboro, NC (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 12Terminal WestAtlanta, GA (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 13Mercy LoungeNashville, TN (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 14Blueberry HillSt Louis, MO (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 15The Waiting RoomOmaha, NE (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 16Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 17The Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, UT (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 19NeumosSeattle, WA (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 20Vogue TheatreVancouver, BC (w/ Destroyer)
Mar 22Lucky BarVictoria, BC
Mar 25Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Mar 27Cafe du NordSan Francisco, CA
Mar 28Bootleg TheaterLos Angeles, CA
Mar 29CasbahSan Diego, CA
Mar 30Valley BarPhoenix, AZ
Apr 01BarracudaAustin, TX
Apr 02Three LinksDallas, TX
Apr 04The Riot RoomKansas City, KS
Apr 05Rose Bowl TavernUrbana, IL
Apr 06Rumba CaféColumbus, OH
Apr 15The Moth ClubLondon, UK
Apr 16LeafLiverpool, UK
Apr 17The Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Apr 18Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 19Hare and HoundsBirmingham, UK
Apr 20The Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
Apr 22Le Point EphemereParis, FR (w/ Dry Cleaning)
Apr 23VoltaBruxelles, BE
Apr 24V11Rotterdam, NL (w/ Naive Set)
Apr 25EkkoUtrecht, SR (w/ Naive Set)