Shady Nasty release video

by Em Moore
Australian post-punks Shady Nasty have released a video for “AA” off of their EP Bad Posture which will be out February 21 on Royal Mountain Records. The band will be touring Australia starting in February. Shady Nasty self-released Shady Nasty - EP in 2017. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 20
|The Bearded Lady
|Brisbane, AU
|Feb 21
|Vinnies Dive
|Gold Coast, AU
|Feb 22
|The Northern
|Byron Bay, AU
|Feb 27
|The Cambridge
|Newcastle, AU
|Feb 28
|The Lansdowne
|Sydney, AU
|Feb 29
|FARMER & THE OWL FESTIVAL
|Wollongong, AU
|Mar 05
|Old Bar
|Melbourne, AU
|Mar 06
|Cactus Bar
|Albury, AU
|Mar 07
|Transit Bar
|Canberra, AU
|Apr 10
|Railway Parade, Marrickville
|Sydney, AU