Shady Nasty release video

Shady Nasty
by

Australian post-punks Shady Nasty have released a video for “AA” off of their EP Bad Posture which will be out February 21 on Royal Mountain Records. The band will be touring Australia starting in February. Shady Nasty self-released Shady Nasty - EP in 2017. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 20The Bearded LadyBrisbane, AU
Feb 21Vinnies DiveGold Coast, AU
Feb 22The NorthernByron Bay, AU
Feb 27The CambridgeNewcastle, AU
Feb 28The LansdowneSydney, AU
Feb 29FARMER & THE OWL FESTIVALWollongong, AU
Mar 05Old BarMelbourne, AU
Mar 06Cactus BarAlbury, AU
Mar 07Transit BarCanberra, AU
Apr 10Railway Parade, MarrickvilleSydney, AU