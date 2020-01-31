Californian surf punk band The Frights have announced a headlining U.S tour that will kick off in March and go until May. The band released a video for “Leave Me Alone” off of their fourth studio album Everything Seems Like Yesterday which was released digitally January 24 2020 on Epitaph Records. CDs and vinyl for Everything Seems Like Yesterday will be available March 13. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAR 13
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|MAR 14
|191 Toole
|Tucson, AZ
|MAR 21
|Not So Fun Weekend
|Dallas, TX
|MAR 22
|The Studio at Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|MAR 24
|Hell at the Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|MAR 26
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|MAR 27
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY
|MAR 28
|House Of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|MAR 29
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA
|MAR 31
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|APR 02
|Phantasy Nightclub
|Lakewood, OH
|APR 03
|The Shelter
|Detroit, MI
|APR 04
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|APR 05
|Fine Line Music Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|APR 07
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|APR 08
|The Greek Station
|Salt Lake City, UT
|APR 10
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|APR 11
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|MAY 19
|Soho Restaurant & Music Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|MAY 20
|Fremont Theater
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|MAY 21
|Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|MAY 22
|BottleRock Festival
|Napa, CA
|MAY 28
|Strummer's
|Fresno, CA
|MAY 30
|The Wiltern
|Los Angeles, CA