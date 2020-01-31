The Frights announce tour (US)

The Frights
Californian surf punk band The Frights have announced a headlining U.S tour that will kick off in March and go until May. The band released a video for “Leave Me Alone” off of their fourth studio album Everything Seems Like Yesterday which was released digitally January 24 2020 on Epitaph Records. CDs and vinyl for Everything Seems Like Yesterday will be available March 13. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAR 13Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ
MAR 14191 TooleTucson, AZ
MAR 21Not So Fun WeekendDallas, TX
MAR 22The Studio at Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
MAR 24Hell at the MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
MAR 26Baltimore SoundstageBaltimore, MD
MAR 27Bowery BallroomNew York, NY
MAR 28House Of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
MAR 29First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA
MAR 31Brighton Music HallAllston, MA
APR 02Phantasy NightclubLakewood, OH
APR 03The ShelterDetroit, MI
APR 04Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
APR 05Fine Line Music CafeMinneapolis, MN
APR 07Bluebird TheaterDenver, CO
APR 08The Greek StationSalt Lake City, UT
APR 10Wonder BallroomPortland, OR
APR 11NeumosSeattle, WA
MAY 19Soho Restaurant & Music ClubSanta Barbara, CA
MAY 20Fremont TheaterSan Luis Obispo, CA
MAY 21CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
MAY 22BottleRock FestivalNapa, CA
MAY 28Strummer'sFresno, CA
MAY 30The WilternLos Angeles, CA