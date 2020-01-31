New Hampshire based punks The Cryptics has returned this year after a 3 year studio silence with the release of their 3rd album. The album is called Continuous New Behavior and is due out January 31, 2020 through Pine Hill Records. The 14 track album was engineered by Dean Baltulonis and Ryan Stack and mastered by Dave Gardner. Pre-order is now available through the labels site
Today, we bring to you the music video for “Mystery Line”, see below for the video, a statement from the band and updated tour dates.
“Mystery Line” is a more ambient, grim piece from a darker place than most of the band’s other material. It focuses on the uncanny fact that you never really know what goes on behind your back, even from those you may love and trust the most. The lyrics portray a story of someone entering a graveyard because they know if they locate this certain tomb, they can look through the glass door and see glimpses of their trusted ones doing things behind their back that they wouldn’t dream possible. Whereas the situation is obviously fictitious, it represents something most people wish they could do in order to find the truth about their relationships. The story is portrayed in a few of the music video’s clips as vocalist Tino Valpa makes his way across the rainy 1700’s era Dover, New Hampshire graveyard to eventually walk up to a tomb and stare inside. Thus, the lyrics come to life. - Tino (Singer)
Tour dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|February 18th
|Tonawanda, NY
|Stamps The Bar
|February 19th
|Erie, PA
|Basement Transmissions
|February 20th
|Cleveland, OH
|Now That’s Class
|February 21st
|Detroit, MI
|Kelly’s Bar
|February 22nd
|Chicago, IL
|Situations
|February 23rd
|Milwaukee, WI
|Pabst Brewery & Taproom
|February 24th
|Eau Claire, WI
|Jambalaya Arts
|February 25th
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Hexagon
|February 26th
|Grand Forks, ND
|Ojata Records
|February 27th
|Bismarck, ND
|Rhythm Records
|February 28th
|Billings, MT
|Cameron Records
|February 29th
|Missoula, MT
|Ole Beck VFW Post 209
|March 1st
|Moscow, ID
|Hunga Dunga Brewing Co
|March 2nd
|Spokane, WA
|The Pin
|March 3rd
|Seattle, WA
|The Kraken
|March 4th
|Portland, OR
|Twilight Bar
|March 5th
|Salem, OR
|Blast Off Vintage
|March 6th
|Medford, OR
|Medford Pyrate Punx House
|March 7th
|Redding, CA
|The Dip
|March 8th
|Eureka, CA
|Siren’s Song Tavern
|March 9th
|Chico, CA
|Basement Show
|March 10th
|Reno, NV
|Shea’s Tavern
|March 11th
|San Francisco, CA
|The Knockout
|March 13th
|San Jose, CA
|San Jose Peace & Justice Center
|March 14th
|Fresno, CA
|Full Circle Brewery
|March 15th
|Bakersfield, CA
|Jerry’s Pizza
|March 16th
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Dwellinart
|March 17th
|Ventura, CA
|The Red Cove
|March 18th
|Los Angeles, CA
|5 Star Bar
|March 19th
|Long Beach, CA
|DiPiazza Restaurant and Lounge
|March 20th
|Fullerton, CA
|Programme Skate & Sound
|March 21st
|Riverside, CA
|De Villa Bella
|March 22nd
|San Diego, CA
|Bancroft Bar
|March 23rd
|Yuma, AZ
|The CoOp
|March 24th
|Phoenix, AZ
|Yucca Tap Room
|March 25th
|Tucson, AZ
|The Spark Project Collective
|March 26th
|Las Cruces, NM
|Eyeconik Records
|March 27th
|El Paso, TX
|Rockhouse Bar
|March 28th
|San Antonio, TX
|Ventura SATX
|March 29th
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Boozerz Rock Bar
|March 30th
|Houston, TX
|Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge
|March 31st
|Austin, TX
|Kick Butt Cafe
|April 1st
|Arlington, TX
|Division Brewing
|April 2nd
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Blue Note Lounge
|April 3rd
|St. Louis, MO
|Heavy Anchor
|April 4th
|Indianapolis, IN
|The Melody Inn
|April 5th
|Newport, KY
|Southgate Revival House
|April 6th
|Columbus, OH
|Donato’s Pizza
|April 7th
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Small’s Funhouse
|April 8th
|Coplay, PA
|The Building
|April 9th
|Manchester, CT
|DAM House
|April 23rd
|Brooklyn, NY
|Gold Sounds Bar
|April 24th
|Stanhope, NJ
|The Stanhope House
|April 25th
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Barbary
|April 26th
|Washington DC
|Slash Run
|April 27th
|Norfolk, VA
|Charlie’s American Cafe
|April 29th
|Roanoke, VA
|The Front Row
|April 30th
|Greensboro, NC
|New York Pizza
|May 1st
|Charlotte, NC
|Skylark Social Club
|May 2nd
|Columbia, SC
|Art Bar
|May 4th
|Athens, GA
|Caledonia Lounge
|May 5th
|Jacksonville, FL
|The Justice Pub
|May 6th
|Orlando, FL
|Uncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall
|May 8th
|St. Petersburg, FL
|VFW 39
|May 9th
|Gainesville, FL
|The Hardback Cafe
|May 12th
|Memphis, TN
|The HiTone Cafe
|May 14th
|Louisville, KY
|Mag Bar
|May 15th
|York, PA
|Skid Row Garage
|May 16th
|Cambridge, MA
|The Middle East Upstairs