New Hampshire based punks The Cryptics has returned this year after a 3 year studio silence with the release of their 3rd album. The album is called Continuous New Behavior and is due out January 31, 2020 through Pine Hill Records. The 14 track album was engineered by Dean Baltulonis and Ryan Stack and mastered by Dave Gardner. Pre-order is now available through the labels site

Today, we bring to you the music video for “Mystery Line”, see below for the video, a statement from the band and updated tour dates.