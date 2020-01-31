The Cryptics announce new album and new single

by Exclusive Videos

New Hampshire based punks The Cryptics has returned this year after a 3 year studio silence with the release of their 3rd album. The album is called Continuous New Behavior and is due out January 31, 2020 through Pine Hill Records. The 14 track album was engineered by Dean Baltulonis and Ryan Stack and mastered by Dave Gardner. Pre-order is now available through the labels site

Today, we bring to you the music video for “Mystery Line”, see below for the video, a statement from the band and updated tour dates.

“Mystery Line” is a more ambient, grim piece from a darker place than most of the band’s other material. It focuses on the uncanny fact that you never really know what goes on behind your back, even from those you may love and trust the most. The lyrics portray a story of someone entering a graveyard because they know if they locate this certain tomb, they can look through the glass door and see glimpses of their trusted ones doing things behind their back that they wouldn’t dream possible. Whereas the situation is obviously fictitious, it represents something most people wish they could do in order to find the truth about their relationships. The story is portrayed in a few of the music video’s clips as vocalist Tino Valpa makes his way across the rainy 1700’s era Dover, New Hampshire graveyard to eventually walk up to a tomb and stare inside. Thus, the lyrics come to life. - Tino (Singer)

Tour dates

DateLocationVenue
February 18thTonawanda, NYStamps The Bar
February 19thErie, PABasement Transmissions
February 20thCleveland, OHNow That’s Class
February 21stDetroit, MIKelly’s Bar
February 22ndChicago, ILSituations
February 23rdMilwaukee, WIPabst Brewery & Taproom
February 24thEau Claire, WIJambalaya Arts
February 25thMinneapolis, MNThe Hexagon
February 26thGrand Forks, NDOjata Records
February 27thBismarck, NDRhythm Records
February 28thBillings, MTCameron Records
February 29thMissoula, MTOle Beck VFW Post 209
March 1stMoscow, IDHunga Dunga Brewing Co
March 2ndSpokane, WAThe Pin
March 3rdSeattle, WAThe Kraken
March 4thPortland, ORTwilight Bar
March 5thSalem, ORBlast Off Vintage
March 6thMedford, ORMedford Pyrate Punx House
March 7thRedding, CAThe Dip
March 8thEureka, CASiren’s Song Tavern
March 9thChico, CABasement Show
March 10thReno, NVShea’s Tavern
March 11thSan Francisco, CAThe Knockout
March 13thSan Jose, CASan Jose Peace & Justice Center
March 14thFresno, CAFull Circle Brewery
March 15thBakersfield, CAJerry’s Pizza
March 16thSan Luis Obispo, CADwellinart
March 17thVentura, CAThe Red Cove
March 18thLos Angeles, CA5 Star Bar
March 19thLong Beach, CADiPiazza Restaurant and Lounge
March 20thFullerton, CAProgramme Skate & Sound
March 21stRiverside, CADe Villa Bella
March 22ndSan Diego, CABancroft Bar
March 23rdYuma, AZThe CoOp
March 24thPhoenix, AZYucca Tap Room
March 25thTucson, AZThe Spark Project Collective
March 26thLas Cruces, NMEyeconik Records
March 27thEl Paso, TXRockhouse Bar
March 28thSan Antonio, TXVentura SATX
March 29thCorpus Christi, TXBoozerz Rock Bar
March 30thHouston, TXShoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge
March 31stAustin, TXKick Butt Cafe
April 1stArlington, TXDivision Brewing
April 2ndOklahoma City, OKBlue Note Lounge
April 3rdSt. Louis, MOHeavy Anchor
April 4thIndianapolis, INThe Melody Inn
April 5thNewport, KYSouthgate Revival House
April 6thColumbus, OHDonato’s Pizza
April 7thPittsburgh, PASmall’s Funhouse
April 8thCoplay, PAThe Building
April 9thManchester, CTDAM House
April 23rdBrooklyn, NYGold Sounds Bar
April 24thStanhope, NJThe Stanhope House
April 25thPhiladelphia, PAThe Barbary
April 26thWashington DCSlash Run
April 27thNorfolk, VACharlie’s American Cafe
April 29thRoanoke, VAThe Front Row
April 30thGreensboro, NCNew York Pizza
May 1stCharlotte, NCSkylark Social Club
May 2ndColumbia, SCArt Bar
May 4thAthens, GACaledonia Lounge
May 5thJacksonville, FLThe Justice Pub
May 6thOrlando, FLUncle Lou’s Entertainment Hall
May 8thSt. Petersburg, FLVFW 39
May 9thGainesville, FLThe Hardback Cafe
May 12thMemphis, TNThe HiTone Cafe
May 14thLouisville, KYMag Bar
May 15thYork, PASkid Row Garage
May 16thCambridge, MAThe Middle East Upstairs