Dashboard Confessional have announced Canadian dates for their 20th anniversary tour. They will be joined by The Drew Thomson Foundation. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Dashboard Confessional released Crooked Shadows in 2018 on Dine Alone Records and Fueled By Ramen Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 24
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC
|May 25
|Myer Horowitz Theatre
|Edmonton, AB
|May 26
|Bella Concert Hall
|Calgary, AB
|May 28
|The Garrick
|Winnipeg, MB
|May 30
|Corona Theatre
|Montreal, QC
|May 31
|Imperial Bell
|Quebec City, QC
|Jun 02
|Maxwell’s Concerts & Events
|Waterloo, ON
|Jun 03
|London Music Hall
|London, ON
|Jun 05
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 07
|The Music Hall
|Oshawa, ON