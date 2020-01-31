Dashboard Confessional announce tour dates

Dashboard Confessional have announced Canadian dates for their 20th anniversary tour. They will be joined by The Drew Thomson Foundation. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Dashboard Confessional released Crooked Shadows in 2018 on Dine Alone Records and Fueled By Ramen Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 24Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC
May 25Myer Horowitz TheatreEdmonton, AB
May 26Bella Concert HallCalgary, AB
May 28The GarrickWinnipeg, MB
May 30Corona TheatreMontreal, QC
May 31Imperial BellQuebec City, QC
Jun 02Maxwell’s Concerts & EventsWaterloo, ON
Jun 03London Music HallLondon, ON
Jun 05Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Jun 07The Music HallOshawa, ON