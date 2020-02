We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Vancouver, BC's trio The Highsides. The band formed in 2018 and have been super busy performing fun punk rock around the Vancouver punk scene. The band will be releasing their new album, Some Pretty Dark Thoughts on February 14th, 2020. The album was recorded at Raincity Recorders with Matt Roach.

Today, we have the first single, "Starved", off of the upcoming album, see below.