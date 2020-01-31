Punknews contributor Greg Simpson has introduced This Might Be a Podcast, a show for They Might Be Giants superfans. On this episode, Dan Hickey played drums with They Might Be Giants from 1997-2003, which included the Working Undercover for the Man EP, which had the song Rest Awhile. Dan picked that song to talk about, and we get insider info on the recording of the song, how he came up with his drum parts, and his thoughts on his former bandmate's lyrics. We also go through his time with TMBG and how he came to be in the band and leave the band. This is a special one. Enjoy!!