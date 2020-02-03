Cock Sparrer announce tour dates

British punk band Cock Sparrer have announced a handful of European dates around their previously announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling. Cock Sparrer released Forever in 2017 on Chase the Ace Records. Check the tour dates out below.

DateVenueCity
FEB 21Alexandra PalaceLondon, UK (w/Jesse Ahern and Dropkick Murphys)
MAR 27Robin 2Bliston, UK
MAR 28The WaterfrontNorwich, UK
MAY 23Downtown Las Vegas Events Center – DLVECLas Vegas, NV
SEP 04Rock CityNottingham, UK
SEP 05Concorde 2Brighton, UK
SEP 25Manchester Academy 2Manchester, UK
SEP 26Warehouse 23Wakefield, UK
OCT 09RoadmenderNorthampton, UK
OCT 10The FleeceBristol, UK
OCT 23O2 Academy NewcastleNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
OCT 24The GarageGlasgow, UK