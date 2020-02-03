British punk band Cock Sparrer have announced a handful of European dates around their previously announced headlining appearance at Punk Rock Bowling. Cock Sparrer released Forever in 2017 on Chase the Ace Records. Check the tour dates out below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|FEB 21
|Alexandra Palace
|London, UK (w/Jesse Ahern and Dropkick Murphys)
|MAR 27
|Robin 2
|Bliston, UK
|MAR 28
|The Waterfront
|Norwich, UK
|MAY 23
|Downtown Las Vegas Events Center – DLVEC
|Las Vegas, NV
|SEP 04
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|SEP 05
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|SEP 25
|Manchester Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|SEP 26
|Warehouse 23
|Wakefield, UK
|OCT 09
|Roadmender
|Northampton, UK
|OCT 10
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|OCT 23
|O2 Academy Newcastle
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|OCT 24
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK