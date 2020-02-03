Check out Episode 2 of Good Ol' Punx!

Today, we are excited to debut the new episode of Good Ol' Punx!

Produced by Shibby Pictures, the show features short sketches that send up the ripest of all targets, punk rockers. Episode two features "Wolf Chainsaw" agonizing over the wording as he pitches his touring band "Doom Meat" to a regional promoter. To complicate matters, his band is described "what if Bell & Sebastian had a baby with Alien Ant Farm."

The full series debuts February 25, with more episodes dropping before then, but you can see episode 2 below, right now !