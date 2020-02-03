PEARS to tour Australia

PEARS to tour Australia
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

American hardcore punk band PEARS have announced that they will be hitting the road in Australia starting late May. Australian thrash-punk band Wolfpack will be touring with them as support. PEARS will be releasing their self-titled fourth album on March 6 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 28Singing Bird StudiosFrankston, AU
May 29Bendigo HotelMelbourne, AU (w/Wolfpack)
May 30Hotel MetroAdelaide, AU (w/Wolfpack)
May 31The DenPerth, AU
Jun 01Margaret River Football Club (Tickets at door only)West Australia, AU
Jun 03Transit BarCanberra, AU
Jun 04Hamilton Station Hotel (FREE SHOW)Newcastle, AU
Jun 05The Bearded LadyBrisbane, AU (w/Wolfpack)
Jun 06Vinnie's DiveGold Coast, AU (w/Wolfpack)
Jun 07Frankie's Pizza (FREE SHOW)Sydney, AU (w/Wolfpack)