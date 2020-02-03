Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
American hardcore punk band PEARS have announced that they will be hitting the road in Australia starting late May. Australian thrash-punk band Wolfpack will be touring with them as support. PEARS will be releasing their self-titled fourth album on March 6 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 28
|Singing Bird Studios
|Frankston, AU
|May 29
|Bendigo Hotel
|Melbourne, AU (w/Wolfpack)
|May 30
|Hotel Metro
|Adelaide, AU (w/Wolfpack)
|May 31
|The Den
|Perth, AU
|Jun 01
|Margaret River Football Club (Tickets at door only)
|West Australia, AU
|Jun 03
|Transit Bar
|Canberra, AU
|Jun 04
|Hamilton Station Hotel (FREE SHOW)
|Newcastle, AU
|Jun 05
|The Bearded Lady
|Brisbane, AU (w/Wolfpack)
|Jun 06
|Vinnie's Dive
|Gold Coast, AU (w/Wolfpack)
|Jun 07
|Frankie's Pizza (FREE SHOW)
|Sydney, AU (w/Wolfpack)