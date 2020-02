Streams 3 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

New Toronto skatepunk act Debt Cemetary (feat. members of The Wet Bandits, Hotel Murder, ex-Family Meeting) have released the first single from their upcoming EP. "Kindasortamaybe" will be off of the band's debut EP Dig It Yourself, which will be out later this year via Thousand Islands Records. You can check out the new track below.