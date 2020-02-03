The Anti-Queens release new video

The Anti-Queens
Toronto based punk band The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Leave Me Out” off of their 2019 self-titled album. The band have a few Ontario shows in February and will be supporting Cancer Bats along with dboy in March. The Anti-Queens released The Anti-Queens in 2019 on Stomp Records Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 21Warehouse Concert HallSt. Catharines, ON
Feb 22Horseshoe TavernToronto, ON
Feb 29Call The OfficeLondon, ON (w/Forgotten Rebels)
Mar 28Gordon Best TheatrePeterbrough, ON (w/Cancer Bats and dboy)