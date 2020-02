The Anti-Queens release new video

, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Toronto based punk band The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Leave Me Out” off of their 2019 self-titled album. The band have a few Ontario shows in February and will be supporting Cancer Bats along with dboy in March. The Anti-Queens released The Anti-Queens in 2019 on Stomp Records Check out the video and dates below.