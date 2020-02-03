The Anti-Queens release new video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Toronto based punk band The Anti-Queens have released a video for their song “Leave Me Out” off of their 2019 self-titled album. The band have a few Ontario shows in February and will be supporting Cancer Bats along with dboy in March. The Anti-Queens released The Anti-Queens in 2019 on Stomp Records Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 21
|Warehouse Concert Hall
|St. Catharines, ON
|Feb 22
|Horseshoe Tavern
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 29
|Call The Office
|London, ON (w/Forgotten Rebels)
|Mar 28
|Gordon Best Theatre
|Peterbrough, ON (w/Cancer Bats and dboy)