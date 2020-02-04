The Beaches announce Canadian tour

The Beaches
by Tours

Canadian rocker band The Beaches will be touring Canada this February with Valley, Hunny, Goodbye Honolulu, and Fade Awaays. The band released The Professional in 2019 on Universal Music Canada. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 06Capital BallroomVictoria, BC (w/Hunny)
Feb 07Commodore BallroomVancouver, BC (w/Hunny)
Feb 08Cactus JacksKamloops, BC (w/Hunny)
Feb 10Bo’s Bar&GrillRed Deer, AB (w/Hunny)
Feb 11The Palace TheatreCalgary, AB (w/Hunny)
Feb 13Union HallEdmonton, AB (w/Hunny)
Feb 14Louis’ PubSaskatoon, SK (w/Hunny)
Feb 15The Garrick CentreWinnipeg, MB (w/Hunny)
Feb 19Bronson CentreOttawa, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 20Corona TheatreMontreal, QC (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 22Geulph Concert TheatreGeulph, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 23London Music HallLondon, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 24The Ale HouseKingston, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 26ElementsKitchener, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
Feb 28Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Valley and Goodbye Honolulu)
Feb 29Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Valley and Goodbye Honolulu)
Mar 01Danforth Music HallToronto, ON (w/Valley and Fade Awaays)