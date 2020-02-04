Canadian rocker band The Beaches will be touring Canada this February with Valley, Hunny, Goodbye Honolulu, and Fade Awaays. The band released The Professional in 2019 on Universal Music Canada. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 06
|Capital Ballroom
|Victoria, BC (w/Hunny)
|Feb 07
|Commodore Ballroom
|Vancouver, BC (w/Hunny)
|Feb 08
|Cactus Jacks
|Kamloops, BC (w/Hunny)
|Feb 10
|Bo’s Bar&Grill
|Red Deer, AB (w/Hunny)
|Feb 11
|The Palace Theatre
|Calgary, AB (w/Hunny)
|Feb 13
|Union Hall
|Edmonton, AB (w/Hunny)
|Feb 14
|Louis’ Pub
|Saskatoon, SK (w/Hunny)
|Feb 15
|The Garrick Centre
|Winnipeg, MB (w/Hunny)
|Feb 19
|Bronson Centre
|Ottawa, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 20
|Corona Theatre
|Montreal, QC (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 22
|Geulph Concert Theatre
|Geulph, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 23
|London Music Hall
|London, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 24
|The Ale House
|Kingston, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 26
|Elements
|Kitchener, ON (w/Goodbye Honolulu and Fade Awaays)
|Feb 28
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Valley and Goodbye Honolulu)
|Feb 29
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Valley and Goodbye Honolulu)
|Mar 01
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON (w/Valley and Fade Awaays)