American thrash band Testament have released a lyric video for their single “Night of the Witch” off their upcoming album Titans Of Creation out April 3 on Nuclear Blast Records. The band will be touring North America this spring along with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste. Testament released Brotherhood of the Snake in 2016 on Nuclear Blast Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|APR 20
|The Van Buren
|Phoenix, AZ
|APR 21
|The Historic El Rey Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|APR 23
|House of Blues
|Houston, TX
|APR 24
|House of Blues
|Dallas, TX
|APR 25
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City, OK
|APR 26
|Emos Austin
|Austin, TX
|APR 28
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL
|APR 29
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|APR 30
|The Ritz
|Raleigh, NC
|MAY 02
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Mexico, MX
|MAY 05
|The Fillmore
|Silver Spring, MD
|MAY 06
|Tla
|Philadelphia, PA
|MAY 07
|The Paramount
|Huntington, NY
|MAY 08
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|MAY 09
|House Of Blues
|Boston, MA
|MAY 10
|MTELUS
|Montreal, QC
|MAY 11
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|MAY 13
|Roxian Theatre
|McKees Rocks, PA
|MAY 14
|Saint Andrews Hall
|Detroit, MI
|MAY 16
|The Forge
|Joliet, IL
|MAY 17
|The Fillmore
|Minneapolis, MN
|MAY 19
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|MAY 20
|The Depot
|Salt Lake City, UT
|MAY 22
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|MAY 23
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, BC
|MAY 24
|The Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|MAY 26
|Ace Of Spades
|Sacramento, CA
|MAY 27
|House of Blues
|San Diego, CA
|MAY 28
|House of Blues
|Anaheim, CA