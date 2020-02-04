Testament release song and North American tour dates

American thrash band Testament have released a lyric video for their single “Night of the Witch” off their upcoming album Titans Of Creation out April 3 on Nuclear Blast Records. The band will be touring North America this spring along with The Black Dahlia Murder and Municipal Waste. Testament released Brotherhood of the Snake in 2016 on Nuclear Blast Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
APR 20The Van BurenPhoenix, AZ
APR 21The Historic El Rey TheaterAlbuquerque, NM
APR 23House of BluesHouston, TX
APR 24House of BluesDallas, TX
APR 25Diamond BallroomOklahoma City, OK
APR 26Emos AustinAustin, TX
APR 28Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FL
APR 29The MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
APR 30The RitzRaleigh, NC
MAY 02Autodromo Hermanos RodriguezMexico, MX
MAY 05The FillmoreSilver Spring, MD
MAY 06TlaPhiladelphia, PA
MAY 07The ParamountHuntington, NY
MAY 08Starland BallroomSayreville, NJ
MAY 09House Of BluesBoston, MA
MAY 10MTELUSMontreal, QC
MAY 11Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON
MAY 13Roxian TheatreMcKees Rocks, PA
MAY 14Saint Andrews HallDetroit, MI
MAY 16The ForgeJoliet, IL
MAY 17The FillmoreMinneapolis, MN
MAY 19Summit Music HallDenver, CO
MAY 20The DepotSalt Lake City, UT
MAY 22Roseland TheaterPortland, OR
MAY 23Vogue TheatreVancouver, BC
MAY 24The ShowboxSeattle, WA
MAY 26Ace Of SpadesSacramento, CA
MAY 27House of BluesSan Diego, CA
MAY 28House of BluesAnaheim, CA