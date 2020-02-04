We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for mid=-western punks Restless Habs released a new music video for their track "Golden Girl", see below. The track is one of 10 new tracks off of their upcoming release Taking the Fast Way Down, set to be released on February 14th through Steadfast Records. The album was recorded and co-produced by Jeff Dean at Chicago's Million Yen Studios. The album is available for pre-order, click here to pick up a copy.

The band will also be playing an album release show in Cleveland on February 15, click here for the full details.