American punk band Drakulas have announced a handful of West Coast dates for this February. Drakulas is made up of members from Rise Against and The Riverboat Gamblers. The band’s next album Terminal Amusements will be out April 3 on Dine Alone Records. Drakulas released Raw Wave in 2016 on Dirtnap Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|FEB 19
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|FEB 21
|Kensington Club
|San Diego, CA
|FEB 25
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|FEB 26
|Twilight Cafe & Bar
|Portland, OR
|FEB 28
|Kilby Court
|Salt Lake City, UT
|FEB 29
|Streets Denver
|Denver, CO