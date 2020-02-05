Lagwagon announce EU tour dates

by Fat Wreck Chords Tours

Lagwagon have announced a run of EU tour dates this coming summer, which include a combination of gig and festival dates, and will be split into multiple parts. The tour will see the band playing a few dates in support of The Offspring (indicated below with #), or being supported by Good Riddance (*), The Adolescents (%), or Strung Out (&). Lagwagon is continuing to tour in support of their new album Railer, which was released last year via Fat Wreck Chords.

DateCityVenue
10 JunAT NickelsdorfNOVA ROCK Festival
11 JunCH InterlakenGreenfield Festival
13 JunDE HamburgBOOZE CRUISE Festival
14 JunDE HanoverKulturzentrum Faust *
16 JunCZ PragueRock Café Prague
17 JunDE MunichBackstage München *
19 JunDE BischofsmaisRock The Hill
20 JunBE DesselGraspop Metal Meeting
21 JunNL AmersfoortFLUOR
23 JunIT MilanoCarroponte #
24 JunIT PadovaSherwood Festival #
30 JulES GijónTsunami Xixón
09 AugDE SchweinfurtStattbahnhof Schweinfurt %
10 AugDE StuttgartLKA Longhorn &
12 AugSLO TolminPunk Rock Holiday
13 AugDE LindauClub Vaudeville &