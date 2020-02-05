Lagwagon have announced a run of EU tour dates this coming summer, which include a combination of gig and festival dates, and will be split into multiple parts. The tour will see the band playing a few dates in support of The Offspring (indicated below with #), or being supported by Good Riddance (*), The Adolescents (%), or Strung Out (&). Lagwagon is continuing to tour in support of their new album Railer, which was released last year via Fat Wreck Chords.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|10 Jun
|AT Nickelsdorf
|NOVA ROCK Festival
|11 Jun
|CH Interlaken
|Greenfield Festival
|13 Jun
|DE Hamburg
|BOOZE CRUISE Festival
|14 Jun
|DE Hanover
|Kulturzentrum Faust *
|16 Jun
|CZ Prague
|Rock Café Prague
|17 Jun
|DE Munich
|Backstage München *
|19 Jun
|DE Bischofsmais
|Rock The Hill
|20 Jun
|BE Dessel
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|21 Jun
|NL Amersfoort
|FLUOR
|23 Jun
|IT Milano
|Carroponte #
|24 Jun
|IT Padova
|Sherwood Festival #
|30 Jul
|ES Gijón
|Tsunami Xixón
|09 Aug
|DE Schweinfurt
|Stattbahnhof Schweinfurt %
|10 Aug
|DE Stuttgart
|LKA Longhorn &
|12 Aug
|SLO Tolmin
|Punk Rock Holiday
|13 Aug
|DE Lindau
|Club Vaudeville &