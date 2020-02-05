Lagwagon have announced a run of EU tour dates this coming summer, which include a combination of gig and festival dates, and will be split into multiple parts. The tour will see the band playing a few dates in support of The Offspring (indicated below with #), or being supported by Good Riddance (*), The Adolescents (%), or Strung Out (&). Lagwagon is continuing to tour in support of their new album Railer, which was released last year via Fat Wreck Chords.