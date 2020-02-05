Good Riddance/Death By Stereo/The Homeless Gospel Choir/Clowns (East Coast)

by Tours

Good Riddance have announced an East Coast run of dates with Death By Stereo(on select dates), The Homeless Gospel Choir and Clowns as support. Good Riddance as they make their way to Pouzza Fest. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019.

DateLocationVenueDetails
05/08Brooklyn, NYKingslandW/ Death By Stereo
05/09Asbury Park, NJHouse of IndependentsW/ Death By Stereo
05/10Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Music HallW/ Death By Stereo
05/11Cincinnati, OKNorthside Yacht ClubW/ Death By Stereo
05/12Chicago, ILBeat KitchenW/ Death By Stereo
05/13Hamtramck, MISmallsW/ Death By Stereo
05/14London, ONRum Runners-
05/15Toronto, ONLee's Palace-
05/16Montreal, QC (GR)Pouzza Fest-