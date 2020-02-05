Good Riddance have announced an East Coast run of dates with Death By Stereo(on select dates), The Homeless Gospel Choir and Clowns as support. Good Riddance as they make their way to Pouzza Fest. Good Riddance released Thoughts and Prayers in 2019.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|05/08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Kingsland
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/09
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/10
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/11
|Cincinnati, OK
|Northside Yacht Club
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/12
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/13
|Hamtramck, MI
|Smalls
|W/ Death By Stereo
|05/14
|London, ON
|Rum Runners
|-
|05/15
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|-
|05/16
|Montreal, QC (GR)
|Pouzza Fest
|-