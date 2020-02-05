Contributed by punkbanker74, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Multi-genre artist Ceschi is hitting the road for February and part of March, bringing along with him a three piece band as backing for his hip hop, punk, folk, and reggae fusion. Ceschi last released Sans Soleil in 2019, and you can check out the video for “Christ on a Cross” from that album here.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 15
|Richmond, VA
|Wonderland
|Feb 16
|Greenville, NC
|Hot Change
|Feb 17
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Local 506
|Feb 18
|Charlotte, NC
|Milestone
|Feb 19
|Atlanta, GA
|529
|Feb 20
|Orlando, FL
|Wills Pub
|Feb 21
|Gainsville, FL
|The Atlantic
|Feb 23
|Houston, TX
|Notsuoh
|Feb 25
|Denton, TX
|JJs Basement
|Feb 26
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|Feb 27
|San Antonio, TX
|Limelight
|Feb 28
|Las Cruces, NM
|Main St. Vintage Mercado
|Feb 29
|Mesa, AZ
|The Grid
|Mar 02
|CO Springs, CO
|The Six Two
|Mar 03
|Denver, CO
|7th Circle Music Collectiv