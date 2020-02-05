Ceschi announces US tour

Multi-genre artist Ceschi is hitting the road for February and part of March, bringing along with him a three piece band as backing for his hip hop, punk, folk, and reggae fusion. Ceschi last released Sans Soleil in 2019, and you can check out the video for “Christ on a Cross” from that album here.

DateCityVenue
Feb 15Richmond, VAWonderland
Feb 16Greenville, NCHot Change
Feb 17Chapel Hill, NCLocal 506
Feb 18Charlotte, NCMilestone
Feb 19Atlanta, GA529
Feb 20Orlando, FLWills Pub
Feb 21Gainsville, FLThe Atlantic
Feb 23Houston, TXNotsuoh
Feb 25Denton, TXJJs Basement
Feb 26Austin, TXMohawk
Feb 27San Antonio, TXLimelight
Feb 28Las Cruces, NMMain St. Vintage Mercado
Feb 29Mesa, AZThe Grid
Mar 02CO Springs, COThe Six Two
Mar 03Denver, CO7th Circle Music Collectiv