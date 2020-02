, Posted by Tours 2 hours ago Contributed by punkbanker74 , Posted by Jeff Sorley

Multi-genre artist Ceschi is hitting the road for February and part of March, bringing along with him a three piece band as backing for his hip hop, punk, folk, and reggae fusion. Ceschi last released Sans Soleil in 2019, and you can check out the video for “Christ on a Cross” from that album here.