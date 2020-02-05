Cable Ties announce album and tour

Australian punk band Cable Ties have announced their second album Far Enough will be out March 27 on Merge Records. The band have released a video for their single “Sandcastles” and will be hitting the road this spring in the U.S and UK. Cable Ties released their self-titled album in 2017 on Poison City Records. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 12ZebulonLos Angeles, CA
Mar 13South by Southwest (SXSW)Austin, TX
Mar 26Union PoolBrooklyn, NY
Apr 03Glad CaféGlasgow, UK
Apr 04Castle HotelManchester, UK
Apr 05The Hope & RuinBrighton, UK
Apr 07The Old Blue LastLondon, UK
Apr 10V11Rotterdam, NL
Apr 11KulturA.Liège, BE
Apr 13HafenklangHamburg, DE