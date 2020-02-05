Australian punk band Cable Ties have announced their second album Far Enough will be out March 27 on Merge Records. The band have released a video for their single “Sandcastles” and will be hitting the road this spring in the U.S and UK. Cable Ties released their self-titled album in 2017 on Poison City Records. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 12
|Zebulon
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 13
|South by Southwest (SXSW)
|Austin, TX
|Mar 26
|Union Pool
|Brooklyn, NY
|Apr 03
|Glad Café
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 04
|Castle Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 05
|The Hope & Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 07
|The Old Blue Last
|London, UK
|Apr 10
|V11
|Rotterdam, NL
|Apr 11
|KulturA.
|Liège, BE
|Apr 13
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE