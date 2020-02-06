Australian punks Dune Rats have released a video for their song featuring K.Flay “STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES”. The song is off of their third Hurry Up And Wait which was released on BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. on January 31, 2020. Dune Rats will be touring the U.S and Canada this May. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|MAY 05
|Rickshaw
|Vancouver, BC
|MAY 06
|Gotham
|Kelowna, BC
|MAY 07
|Starlite
|Edmonton, AB
|MAY 08
|Dickens
|Calgary, AB
|MAY 09
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|MAY 13
|Black Cat
|Washington, DC (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
|MAY 14
|Asbury Lanes
|Asbury Park, NJ (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
|MAY 15
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
|MAY 16
|The Sinclair
|Cambridge, MA (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
|MAY 17
|Pouzza Fest
|Montréal, QC
|MAY 19
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA (w/The Flatliners)
|MAY 21
|Echo
|Los Angeles, CA (w/The Flatliners)
|MAY 22
|Brick X Brick
|San Diego, CA (w/The Flatliners)