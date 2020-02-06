Dune Rats release video and tour dates

Australian punks Dune Rats have released a video for their song featuring K.Flay “STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES”. The song is off of their third Hurry Up And Wait which was released on BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. on January 31, 2020. Dune Rats will be touring the U.S and Canada this May. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
MAY 05RickshawVancouver, BC
MAY 06GothamKelowna, BC
MAY 07StarliteEdmonton, AB
MAY 08DickensCalgary, AB
MAY 09Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
MAY 13Black CatWashington, DC (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
MAY 14Asbury LanesAsbury Park, NJ (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
MAY 15Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
MAY 16The SinclairCambridge, MA (w/Millencolin and A Wilhelm Scream)
MAY 17Pouzza FestMontréal, QC
MAY 19Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA (w/The Flatliners)
MAY 21EchoLos Angeles, CA (w/The Flatliners)
MAY 22Brick X BrickSan Diego, CA (w/The Flatliners)