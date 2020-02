Tours 11 hours ago by Em Moore

Australian punks Dune Rats have released a video for their song featuring K.Flay “STUPID IS AS STUPID DOES”. The song is off of their third Hurry Up And Wait which was released on BMG Rights Management (Australia) Pty Ltd. on January 31, 2020. Dune Rats will be touring the U.S and Canada this May. Check out the video and dates below.