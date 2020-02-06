British pop-punk band Boston Manor have announced their third full-length album GLUE will be out May 1 on Pure Noise Records. The band will also be touring the UK with Trophy Eyes this spring. Boston Manor released Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018. Check out the band’s announcement and tour dates below.
Our new album GLUE will be released May 1st. More information to follow. Twenty First Century Fury//FY1 pic.twitter.com/dOodAetgei
— Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) February 5, 2020
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 30
|Engine Rooms
|Southampton, UK
|May 02
|SWX
|Bristol, UK
|May 03
|Rescue Rooms
|Nottingham, UK
|May 04
|The Garage
|Glasgow, UK
|May 05
|Academy 2
|Manchester, UK
|May 07
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|May 08
|O2 Institute 2
|Birmingham, UK
|May 09
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK