Boston Manor announce album and tour
British pop-punk band Boston Manor have announced their third full-length album GLUE will be out May 1 on Pure Noise Records. The band will also be touring the UK with Trophy Eyes this spring. Boston Manor released Welcome To The Neighbourhood in 2018. Check out the band’s announcement and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 30Engine RoomsSouthampton, UK
May 02SWXBristol, UK
May 03Rescue RoomsNottingham, UK
May 04The GarageGlasgow, UK
May 05Academy 2Manchester, UK
May 07Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
May 08O2 Institute 2Birmingham, UK
May 09StylusLeeds, UK