Louisville rock band Nowhere Fast announced a string of dates this Spring with pop punk band Lotus Kid. Nowhere Fast released Aeonian in 2018. See below to view the tour dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|3/26
|Urban Artifact
|Cincinnati, OH (Nowhere Fast only)
|3/27
|Club Cafe
|Pittsburgh, PA
|3/28
|The Fire
|Philadelphia, PA
|3/29
|The Clubhouse
|Toms River, NJ
|3/30
|The Lightbox Room
|Yonkers, NY
|3/31
|News Cafe
|Pawntucket, RI
|4/1
|Hong Kong Harvard
|Cambridge, MA
|4/2
|Sun Tiki Studios
|Portland, ME
|4/3
|Piranha Bar
|Montreal, QC
|4/4
|The Atria
|Oshawa, ON
|4/5
|Bovine Sex Club
|Toronto, ON
|4/6
|Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY (Nowhere Fast only)
|4/7
|Winchester Music Tavern
|Lakewood, OH
|4/8
|Kellys Bar
|Hamtramck, MI
|4/9
|G-Man Tavern
|Chicago, IL
|4/10
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL
|4/11
|Mag Bar
|Louisville, KY