Nowhere Fast announce Spring tour
Louisville rock band Nowhere Fast announced a string of dates this Spring with pop punk band Lotus Kid. Nowhere Fast released Aeonian in 2018. See below to view the tour dates.

DateVenueLocation
3/26Urban ArtifactCincinnati, OH (Nowhere Fast only)
3/27Club CafePittsburgh, PA
3/28The FirePhiladelphia, PA
3/29The ClubhouseToms River, NJ
3/30The Lightbox RoomYonkers, NY
3/31News CafePawntucket, RI
4/1Hong Kong HarvardCambridge, MA
4/2Sun Tiki StudiosPortland, ME
4/3Piranha BarMontreal, QC
4/4The AtriaOshawa, ON
4/5Bovine Sex ClubToronto, ON
4/6Bug JarRochester, NY (Nowhere Fast only)
4/7Winchester Music TavernLakewood, OH
4/8Kellys BarHamtramck, MI
4/9G-Man TavernChicago, IL
4/10NightshopBloomington, IL
4/11Mag BarLouisville, KY