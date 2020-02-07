Early Eyes sign to Epitaph, release video

American indie rockers Early Eyes have signed to Epitaph Records. The band has also released a new video for their single “I’m Enough”. Early Eyes will be hitting the road in the U.S this spring beginning in March. Early Eyes released All Shades of Teal in 2018 on Birds Plural. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 19X- Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Mar 20Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Mar 21Amsterdam Bar & HallSaint Paul, MN (w/ Keep for Cheap + Lapdogs)
Apr 23Space Ballroom (Front Room)Hamden, CT
Apr 24AlphavilleNew York, NY
Apr 26SongbyrdWashington, DC
Apr 28The Smiling MoosePittsburgh, PA
Apr 29Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Apr 30SymposiumCleveland, OH
May 02The Underground at DIMEDetroit, MI