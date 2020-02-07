Early Eyes sign to Epitaph, release video

by Em Moore
American indie rockers Early Eyes have signed to Epitaph Records. The band has also released a new video for their single “I’m Enough”. Early Eyes will be hitting the road in the U.S this spring beginning in March. Early Eyes released All Shades of Teal in 2018 on Birds Plural. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 19
|X- Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mar 20
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 21
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|Saint Paul, MN (w/ Keep for Cheap + Lapdogs)
|Apr 23
|Space Ballroom (Front Room)
|Hamden, CT
|Apr 24
|Alphaville
|New York, NY
|Apr 26
|Songbyrd
|Washington, DC
|Apr 28
|The Smiling Moose
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Apr 29
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Apr 30
|Symposium
|Cleveland, OH
|May 02
|The Underground at DIME
|Detroit, MI