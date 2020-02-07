One of world's two record lacquer manufacturers destroyed in fire

As reported by Pitchfork, yesterday, Apollo Masters, located in Banning, California, was completely destroyed in a fire. The company supplies the world with lacquers used to create records. Only one other company, MDC, located in Japan, provides a similar product and, according to Pitchfork's sources, that plant is already struggling to meet demand.

The plant issued a statement: " “We are uncertain of our future at this point and are evaluating options as we try to work through this difficult time.” Record pressing plants have expressed concern and expect delays, and possibly even closures, in the foreseeable future. The cause of the fire is unknown, but Firefighters have described the fire as "an explosion," which can be caused by any number of circumstances. No one was injured by the fire.