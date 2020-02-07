Dead Milkmen's Joe Jack Talcum is hitting the road

by John Gentile
Joe Jack Talcum of The Dead Milkmen is hitting the road next week. On many dates, he'll be joined by Coolzey. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Friday, February 7
|Fenn;s coffe
|West Chester, PA)
|Friday, February 14
|Cafe Nine
|250 State St, New Haven CT (with Malcom Tent0)
|Saturday, February 15
|Charlie O's
|70 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
|Sunday, February 16
|Arlene's Grocery
|95 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002 (with Kaki, Cristy Road, Toby Goodshank and Micahel Guggino)
|Monday, February 17
|Wonder Bar
|1213 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (with Erotic Novels)
|Saturday, February 29
|Ottobar,
|Baltimore MD (with Coolzey)
|Monday, March 2
|Snug Harbor,
|1228 Gordon St, Charlotte, NC 28205 (with Coolzey)
|Tuesday, March 3
|House Party
|Greensville NC (with Coolzey)
|Wednesday, March 4
|Local 506,
|506 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 (with Coolzey)
|Thursday, March 5
|Gravity Records,
|Wilmington NC (with Coolzey)
|Friday, March 6
|Tin Roof,
|1117 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 (with Coolzey)
|Saturday, March 7
|Justice Pub,
|Jacksonville FL (with Coolzey)
|Sunday, March 8
|529,
|Atlanta GA (with Coolzey)
|Monday, March 9
|The Atlantic,
|Gainesville FL (with Coolzey)
|Tuesday, March 10
|Will's Pub,
|1042 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 (with Coolzey)
|Wednesday, March 11
|Cap City Video Lounge,
|675 Industrial Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32310
|Thursday, March 12
|The Nick,
|2514 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 (with Coolzey)
|Friday, March 13
|Circle Bar,
|1032 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 (with Coolzey)
|Saturday, March 14
|The Blind Mule,
|57 NClaiborne St, Mobile, AL 36602 (with Coolzey)
|Monday, March 16
|minicine,
|Shreveport LA (with Coolzey)
|Wednesday, March 18
|notsuoH,
|314 Main St, Houston, TX 77002 (with Coolzey)
|Thursday, March 19
|Cherrywood Coffeehouse
|austin Tx (with Coolzey, Snailmate)
|Saturday, March 21
|Sound Pony,
|Tulsa OK (with Coolzey)