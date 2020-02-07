Dead Milkmen's Joe Jack Talcum is hitting the road

Joe Jack Talcum of The Dead Milkmen is hitting the road next week. On many dates, he'll be joined by Coolzey. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Friday, February 7Fenn;s coffeWest Chester, PA)
Friday, February 14Cafe Nine250 State St, New Haven CT (with Malcom Tent0)
Saturday, February 15Charlie O's70 Main St, Montpelier, VT 05602
Sunday, February 16Arlene's Grocery95 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002 (with Kaki, Cristy Road, Toby Goodshank and Micahel Guggino)
Monday, February 17Wonder Bar1213 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 (with Erotic Novels)
Saturday, February 29Ottobar,Baltimore MD (with Coolzey)
Monday, March 2Snug Harbor,1228 Gordon St, Charlotte, NC 28205 (with Coolzey)
Tuesday, March 3House PartyGreensville NC (with Coolzey)
Wednesday, March 4Local 506,506 W Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27516 (with Coolzey)
Thursday, March 5Gravity Records,Wilmington NC (with Coolzey)
Friday, March 6Tin Roof,1117 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 (with Coolzey)
Saturday, March 7Justice Pub,Jacksonville FL (with Coolzey)
Sunday, March 8529,Atlanta GA (with Coolzey)
Monday, March 9The Atlantic,Gainesville FL (with Coolzey)
Tuesday, March 10Will's Pub,1042 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 (with Coolzey)
Wednesday, March 11Cap City Video Lounge,675 Industrial Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32310
Thursday, March 12The Nick,2514 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 (with Coolzey)
Friday, March 13Circle Bar,1032 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 (with Coolzey)
Saturday, March 14The Blind Mule,57 NClaiborne St, Mobile, AL 36602 (with Coolzey)
Monday, March 16minicine,Shreveport LA (with Coolzey)
Wednesday, March 18notsuoH,314 Main St, Houston, TX 77002 (with Coolzey)
Thursday, March 19Cherrywood Coffeehouseaustin Tx (with Coolzey, Snailmate)
Saturday, March 21Sound Pony,Tulsa OK (with Coolzey)