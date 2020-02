Lamb of God announce album

4 hours ago by Em Moore

American metal band Lamb of God have announced their self-titled album will be out May 8 on Epic / Nuclear Blast. This will be their first album in five years. The band have released a video for their song “Checkmate” off of their upcoming album. Lamb of God will be touring Europe this spring with Kreator and Power Trip. The band released VII: Sturm und Drang in 2015. Check out the video and tour dates below.