Catbite announces Spring Tour

by John Gentile
Catbite have announced a short Spring tour and some additional Spring dates. On the trek they'll play with Kman and the 45 and Crazy and the Brains. On a few select dates, they'll open for The English Beat and Mustard Plug. The band released Catbite in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|3/20
|OTTOWA, ON (with KMan and the 45s)
|3/21
|MONTRÉAL, QC (with KMan and the 45s)
|3/27
|PHILLY, PA (with KMan and the 45s)
|3/28
|BALTIMORE, MD (with KMan and the 45s)
|4/9
|GLENSIDE, PA (w/ English Beat)
|4/24
|BROOKLYN, NY (w/ crazy and the Brains)
|4/25
|ASBURY PARK, NJ (w/ crazy and the Brains)
|5/8
|FERNDALE, MI (with Mustard Plug)
|5/9
|GRAND RAPIDS, MI (with Mustard Plug) (come gove Tom Trauma a daps)
|6/13 to 14
|HAMPTON, VA (Supernova fest)