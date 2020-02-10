Catbite announces Spring Tour

Catbite have announced a short Spring tour and some additional Spring dates. On the trek they'll play with Kman and the 45 and Crazy and the Brains. On a few select dates, they'll open for The English Beat and Mustard Plug. The band released Catbite in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateCity
3/20OTTOWA, ON (with KMan and the 45s)
3/21MONTRÉAL, QC (with KMan and the 45s)
3/27PHILLY, PA (with KMan and the 45s)
3/28BALTIMORE, MD (with KMan and the 45s)
4/9GLENSIDE, PA (w/ English Beat)
4/24BROOKLYN, NY (w/ crazy and the Brains)
4/25ASBURY PARK, NJ (w/ crazy and the Brains)
5/8FERNDALE, MI (with Mustard Plug)
5/9GRAND RAPIDS, MI (with Mustard Plug) (come gove Tom Trauma a daps)
6/13 to 14HAMPTON, VA (Supernova fest)