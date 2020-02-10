Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels to tour this Spring and Summer

by John Gentile
Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels are going on a long Spring/Summer tour. You can check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|03/26
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|03/28
|Las Cruces, NM
|Pan American Center
|03/30
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|04/10
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
|04/17
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
|04/21
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|04/25
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|04/28
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|05/01
|Vancouver, BC
|Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
|05/03
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|05/05
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|05/07
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bell MTS Place
|05/09
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|05/11
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|05/14
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|05/16
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|05/19
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|05/23
|Boston, MA
|Boston Calling
|06/19
|Dover, DE
|Firefly
|07/10
|East Troy, WI
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|07/13
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|07/17
|Ottawa, ON
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|07/18
|Quebec City, QC
|Festival d’Été de Québec
|07/21
|Hamilton, ON
|FirstOntario Centre
|07/23
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|07/27
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|07/29
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|07/31
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|08/02
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|08/04
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|08/07
|Camden, NJ
|BB&T Pavilion
|08/10
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|08/11
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|08/28
|Leeds, UK
|Leeds Festival
|08/30
|Reading, UK
|Reading Festival
|09/01
|Paris, France
|Rock En Seine Festival
|09/04
|Stradbally Laois, Ireland
|Electric Picnic Festival
|09/06
|Berlin, Germany
|Lollapalooza Berlin Festival
|09/08
|Prague, Czech Republic
|O2 Arena
|09/10
|Krakow, Poland
|Tauron Arena