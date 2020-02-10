Rage Against the Machine and Run the Jewels to tour this Spring and Summer

Rage Against The Machine and Run The Jewels are going on a long Spring/Summer tour. You can check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
03/26El Paso, TXDon Haskins Center
03/28Las Cruces, NMPan American Center
03/30Glendale, AZGila River Arena
04/10Indio, CACoachella
04/17Indio, CACoachella
04/21Oakland, CAOakland Arena
04/25Portland, ORModa Center
04/28Tacoma, WATacoma Dome
05/01Vancouver, BCPacific Coliseum at the PNE
05/03Edmonton, ABRogers Place
05/05Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome
05/07Winnipeg, MBBell MTS Place
05/09Sioux Falls, SDDenny Sanford Premier Center
05/11Minneapolis, MNTarget Center
05/14Kansas City, MOSprint Center
05/16St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
05/19Chicago, ILUnited Center
05/23Boston, MABoston Calling
06/19Dover, DEFirefly
07/10East Troy, WIAlpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
07/17Ottawa, ONOttawa Bluesfest
07/18Quebec City, QCFestival d’Été de Québec
07/21Hamilton, ONFirstOntario Centre
07/23Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
07/27Buffalo, NYKeyBank Center
07/29Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/31Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
08/02Raleigh, NCPNC Arena
08/04Washington DCCapital One Arena
08/07Camden, NJBB&T Pavilion
08/10New York, NYMadison Square Garden
08/11New York, NYMadison Square Garden
08/28Leeds, UKLeeds Festival
08/30Reading, UKReading Festival
09/01Paris, FranceRock En Seine Festival
09/04Stradbally Laois, IrelandElectric Picnic Festival
09/06Berlin, GermanyLollapalooza Berlin Festival
09/08Prague, Czech RepublicO2 Arena
09/10Krakow, PolandTauron Arena