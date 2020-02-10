The Used release new video, announce album

The Used have released a video for their song "Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton". The song is off of their upcoming eighth studio album Heartwork due out April 24 on Big Noise / Hassle Records. The Used are currently on tour in the U.S and will be touring Europe in the spring. The Used released The Canyon in 2017 on Hopeless Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11The Gramercy TheatreNew York, NY
Feb 12Theater of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
Feb 14Terminal WestAtlanta, GA
Feb 15Beacham TheatreOrlando, FL
Feb 18Gas MonkeyDallas, TX
Feb 19MohawkAustin, TX
Feb 21Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NM
Feb 22Crescent BallroomPhoenix, AZ
May 23Slam Dunk FestivalLeeds, UK
May 24Slam Dunk FestivalHatfield, UK
May 26LafayetteLondon, UK
May 27Concorde 2Brighton, UK
May 30Slam Dunk FranceParis, FR
May 31ZappaAntwerp, BE
Jun 02Circolo MagnoliaMilan, IT
Jun 03DynamoZurich, CH
Jun 09ZalSt. Petersburg, RU
Jun 10Arbat HallMoscow, RU