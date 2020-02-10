The Used release new video, announce album

by Em Moore
The Used have released a video for their song "Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton". The song is off of their upcoming eighth studio album Heartwork due out April 24 on Big Noise / Hassle Records. The Used are currently on tour in the U.S and will be touring Europe in the spring. The Used released The Canyon in 2017 on Hopeless Records. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11
|The Gramercy Theatre
|New York, NY
|Feb 12
|Theater of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|Feb 14
|Terminal West
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 15
|Beacham Theatre
|Orlando, FL
|Feb 18
|Gas Monkey
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 19
|Mohawk
|Austin, TX
|Feb 21
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|Feb 22
|Crescent Ballroom
|Phoenix, AZ
|May 23
|Slam Dunk Festival
|Leeds, UK
|May 24
|Slam Dunk Festival
|Hatfield, UK
|May 26
|Lafayette
|London, UK
|May 27
|Concorde 2
|Brighton, UK
|May 30
|Slam Dunk France
|Paris, FR
|May 31
|Zappa
|Antwerp, BE
|Jun 02
|Circolo Magnolia
|Milan, IT
|Jun 03
|Dynamo
|Zurich, CH
|Jun 09
|Zal
|St. Petersburg, RU
|Jun 10
|Arbat Hall
|Moscow, RU