Jade Hairpins announce tour (UK)

by Merge Tours

Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk have announced UK tour dates for the live debut of their electronic project Jade Hairpins. Jade Hairpins released 12-inch single “Mother Man” b/w “Gracefully” in 2018 on Merge Records. See the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 14Kazimier StockroomLiverpool, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
Feb 15Delicious ClamSheffield, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
Feb 16MeatlockerLeeds, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
Feb 19The LibraryOxford, UK (w/Basic Dicks)
Feb 21The FiddlerLondon, UK (w/High Vis)
Feb 22TBDMargate, UK (w/High Vis)
Feb 23The PipelineBrighton, UK (w/High Vis)