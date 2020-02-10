Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechuk have announced UK tour dates for the live debut of their electronic project Jade Hairpins. Jade Hairpins released 12-inch single “Mother Man” b/w “Gracefully” in 2018 on Merge Records. See the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 14
|Kazimier Stockroom
|Liverpool, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
|Feb 15
|Delicious Clam
|Sheffield, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
|Feb 16
|Meatlocker
|Leeds, UK (w/Nation Unrest)
|Feb 19
|The Library
|Oxford, UK (w/Basic Dicks)
|Feb 21
|The Fiddler
|London, UK (w/High Vis)
|Feb 22
|TBD
|Margate, UK (w/High Vis)
|Feb 23
|The Pipeline
|Brighton, UK (w/High Vis)