10 hours ago by John Gentile

Legendary emcee Kool Keith has recorded a collaborative album with Nashville powerviolence duo Thetan. The record is called Space Goretex and it's expected out April 2020. The album includes numerous guest apeearances. Artists guesting on the record include The Dwarves, GWAR, Three 6 Mafia, and Lost Dog Street Band. Kool Keith and Thetan released a 12-inch single together last record store day.