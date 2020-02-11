GBH announce tour dates

English punks GBH have announced 40th Anniversary tour dates across the U.S. The band will be touring with American hardcore punks MDC as support. GBH released Momentum in 2017 on Hellcat Records. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 30Brighton Music HallAllston, MA
May 01Gramercy TheaterNew York, NY
May 02Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA
May 03The Wonder BarAsbury Park, NJ
May 06CrafthousePittsburgh, PA
May 07Cambridge Room, HoBCleveland, OH
May 08The SanctuaryHamtramck, MI
May 09Reggie's Rock ClubChicago, IL
May 10Studio B, Skyway TheatreMinneapolis, MN
May 12Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
May 14Scout BarHouston TX
May 15Three LinksDallas TX
May 16Empire Control Room & GarageAustin, TX
May 17The Rock BoxSan Antonio, TX
May 20LaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM
May 21The Rebel LoungePhoenix, AZ
May 22The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
May 23The CasbahSan Diego, CA
May 25Punk Rock BowlingLas Vegas, NV
May 27Bottom of the HillSan Francisco, CA
May 28Holy DiverSacramento, CA
May 30Dante'sPortland, OR
May 31The CrocodileSeattle, WA
Jun 02The ShredderBoise, ID
Jun 03Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT
Jun 04The Black SheepColorado Springs, CO
Jun 05Globe HallDenver CO
Jun 06Globe HallDenver CO