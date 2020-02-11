English punks GBH have announced 40th Anniversary tour dates across the U.S. The band will be touring with American hardcore punks MDC as support. GBH released Momentum in 2017 on Hellcat Records. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 30
|Brighton Music Hall
|Allston, MA
|May 01
|Gramercy Theater
|New York, NY
|May 02
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 03
|The Wonder Bar
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 06
|Crafthouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 07
|Cambridge Room, HoB
|Cleveland, OH
|May 08
|The Sanctuary
|Hamtramck, MI
|May 09
|Reggie's Rock Club
|Chicago, IL
|May 10
|Studio B, Skyway Theatre
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 12
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|May 14
|Scout Bar
|Houston TX
|May 15
|Three Links
|Dallas TX
|May 16
|Empire Control Room & Garage
|Austin, TX
|May 17
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, TX
|May 20
|Launchpad
|Albuquerque, NM
|May 21
|The Rebel Lounge
|Phoenix, AZ
|May 22
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|May 23
|The Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|May 25
|Punk Rock Bowling
|Las Vegas, NV
|May 27
|Bottom of the Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|May 28
|Holy Diver
|Sacramento, CA
|May 30
|Dante's
|Portland, OR
|May 31
|The Crocodile
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 02
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Jun 03
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Jun 04
|The Black Sheep
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Jun 05
|Globe Hall
|Denver CO
|Jun 06
|Globe Hall
|Denver CO