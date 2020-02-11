by Jeff Sorley Tours
France's Bare Teeth have announced a batch of EU within the coming months with the first batch in March, and the second in May. The band's last release is the four-way Bridging Oceans split. You can check out their track "Death Note" from that album, as well as those tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 06
|TBA
|TBA
|Mar 07
|Hemperium
|Ulm, DE
|Mar 13
|Jugendclubhaus Westend
|Monchengladbach, DE
|Mar 14
|Cafe de Meister
|Geleen, NL
|May 03
|Brat Cave
|Lille, FR
|May 23
|Arsenal Rock Festival
|Beautor, FR
|May 28
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|May 29
|Helios 37
|Koln, DE
|May 30
|Wommel
|Wommelgelm, BE
|May 31
|Lux
|Hannover, DE