Bare Teeth announce EU tour dates

Bare Teeth
by Tours

France's Bare Teeth have announced a batch of EU within the coming months with the first batch in March, and the second in May. The band's last release is the four-way Bridging Oceans split. You can check out their track "Death Note" from that album, as well as those tour dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 06TBATBA
Mar 07HemperiumUlm, DE
Mar 13Jugendclubhaus WestendMonchengladbach, DE
Mar 14Cafe de MeisterGeleen, NL
May 03Brat CaveLille, FR
May 23Arsenal Rock FestivalBeautor, FR
May 28HafenklangHamburg, DE
May 29Helios 37Koln, DE
May 30WommelWommelgelm, BE
May 31LuxHannover, DE