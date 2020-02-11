Shin Guard announce tour

Shin Guard
by Tours

Pittsburgh hardcore band Shin Guard have announced they will be hitting the road this spring in the U.S and Canada along with standards. Shin Guard released their album 2020 in 2019 on Twelve Gauge Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 13Legion of DoomColumbus, OH
Mar 14Riot RoomBloomington, IN
Mar 15TBANashville, TN
Mar 17The Loud HouseLafayette, LA
Mar 19Unit 108Austin, TX
Mar 20Andy’s BarDenton, TX
Mar 22The White LodgeWichita, KS
Mar 23The BottleneckKansas City, MO (w/standards)
Mar 24The GarageMinneapolis, MN (w/standards)
Mar 26WireChicago, IL (w/standards)
Mar 27The SanctuaryDetroit, MI (w/standards)
Mar 28Baby G’sToronto, ON (w/standards)
Mar 29Mahall’sCleveland, OH (w/standards)
Mar 30The Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA (w/standards)
Mar 31Creep RecordsPhiladelphia, PA (w/standards)
Apr 01The KingslandBrooklyn, NY (w/standards)
Apr 024333 CollectiveGlassboro, NJ (w/standards)
Apr 03The DepotBaltimore, MD (w/standards)
Apr 05Skylark Social ClubCharlotte, NC (w/standards)
Apr 06The BakeryAtlanta, GA (w/standards)