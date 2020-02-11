Pittsburgh hardcore band Shin Guard have announced they will be hitting the road this spring in the U.S and Canada along with standards. Shin Guard released their album 2020 in 2019 on Twelve Gauge Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 13
|Legion of Doom
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 14
|Riot Room
|Bloomington, IN
|Mar 15
|TBA
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 17
|The Loud House
|Lafayette, LA
|Mar 19
|Unit 108
|Austin, TX
|Mar 20
|Andy’s Bar
|Denton, TX
|Mar 22
|The White Lodge
|Wichita, KS
|Mar 23
|The Bottleneck
|Kansas City, MO (w/standards)
|Mar 24
|The Garage
|Minneapolis, MN (w/standards)
|Mar 26
|Wire
|Chicago, IL (w/standards)
|Mar 27
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI (w/standards)
|Mar 28
|Baby G’s
|Toronto, ON (w/standards)
|Mar 29
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH (w/standards)
|Mar 30
|The Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA (w/standards)
|Mar 31
|Creep Records
|Philadelphia, PA (w/standards)
|Apr 01
|The Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY (w/standards)
|Apr 02
|4333 Collective
|Glassboro, NJ (w/standards)
|Apr 03
|The Depot
|Baltimore, MD (w/standards)
|Apr 05
|Skylark Social Club
|Charlotte, NC (w/standards)
|Apr 06
|The Bakery
|Atlanta, GA (w/standards)