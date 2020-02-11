Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats announce tour

English rockers Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats will be hitting the road in the U.S this spring with Satanic doo-wop band Twin Temple as support. Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats released Wasteland in 2018 on Rise Above Records. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 14House of IndependentsAsbury Park, NJ
May 15White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
May 16The Webster TheaterHartford, CT
May 18RoyaleBoston, MA
May 19AnthologyRochester, NY
May 20Mr.SmallsPittsburgh, PA
May 22The Mercury BallroomLouisville, KY
May 23The RaveMilwaukee, WI
May 24Delmar HallSt.Louis, MO
May 26The GranadaLawrence, KS
May 27The SlowdownOmaha, NE
May 29The Stanley HotelEstes Park, CO
May 30The Stanley HotelEstes Park, CO
Jun 01The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
Jun 02The RitzSan Jose, CA (without Twin Temple)
Jun 03Ace of SpadesSacramento, CA (without Twin Temple)
Jun 05Observatory NorthparkSan Diego, CA
Jun 06The House of BluesLas Vegas, NV
Jun 07The Rialto TheatreTucson, AZ