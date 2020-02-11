English rockers Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats will be hitting the road in the U.S this spring with Satanic doo-wop band Twin Temple as support. Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats released Wasteland in 2018 on Rise Above Records. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 14
|House of Independents
|Asbury Park, NJ
|May 15
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|May 16
|The Webster Theater
|Hartford, CT
|May 18
|Royale
|Boston, MA
|May 19
|Anthology
|Rochester, NY
|May 20
|Mr.Smalls
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 22
|The Mercury Ballroom
|Louisville, KY
|May 23
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|May 24
|Delmar Hall
|St.Louis, MO
|May 26
|The Granada
|Lawrence, KS
|May 27
|The Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|May 29
|The Stanley Hotel
|Estes Park, CO
|May 30
|The Stanley Hotel
|Estes Park, CO
|Jun 01
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|Jun 02
|The Ritz
|San Jose, CA (without Twin Temple)
|Jun 03
|Ace of Spades
|Sacramento, CA (without Twin Temple)
|Jun 05
|Observatory Northpark
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 06
|The House of Blues
|Las Vegas, NV
|Jun 07
|The Rialto Theatre
|Tucson, AZ