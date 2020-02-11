Californian math-rock duo standards have signed to Topshelf Records and will be putting out their debut full-length album Fruit Island this summer. The band will be touring the southwestern U.S with Floral beginning later this month. Standards self-released their EP Friends in 2019. See below for the band’s announcement and tour dates.
our new record “fruit island” will come out this summer on @topshelfrecords pre-orders coming soon!! album art by Liam Hopkins pic.twitter.com/qMEEHNhBzD
— Standards (@wearestandards) Feb 5, 2020
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 15
|Love Buzz
|El Paso, TX
|Feb 17
|Yerbia Cultura
|McAllen, TX
|Feb 18
|Limelight
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 19
|Cheer Up Charlie's
|Austin, TX
|Feb 20
|Secret Group
|Houston, TX
|Feb 21
|Rubber Gloves
|Dallas, TX
|Feb 22
|Pondaseta Brewery
|Amarillo, TX
|Feb 23
|7th Circle
|Denver, CO
|Feb 25
|Sun Room
|Phoenix, AZ
|Feb 26
|Cheba Hut
|Las Vegas, NV
|Feb 28
|The Smell
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 06
|Bottom Of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA