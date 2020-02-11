Standards sign to Topshelf Records, announce album and tour

Standards
by Tours

Californian math-rock duo standards have signed to Topshelf Records and will be putting out their debut full-length album Fruit Island this summer. The band will be touring the southwestern U.S with Floral beginning later this month. Standards self-released their EP Friends in 2019. See below for the band’s announcement and tour dates.

DateVenueCity
Feb 15Love BuzzEl Paso, TX
Feb 17Yerbia CulturaMcAllen, TX
Feb 18LimelightSan Antonio, TX
Feb 19Cheer Up Charlie'sAustin, TX
Feb 20Secret GroupHouston, TX
Feb 21Rubber GlovesDallas, TX
Feb 22Pondaseta BreweryAmarillo, TX
Feb 237th CircleDenver, CO
Feb 25Sun RoomPhoenix, AZ
Feb 26Cheba HutLas Vegas, NV
Feb 28The SmellLos Angeles, CA
Mar 06Bottom Of The HillSan Francisco, CA