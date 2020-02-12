Ratboys release song

American indie rockers Ratboys have released a new song. The song is called “Anj” and is off of Printer’s Devil due out February 28 on Topshelf Records. The band will be touring the U.S and Canada this spring along with Ellis and Another Michael. Ratboys will be supporting Wilco on three of their U.S shows in April. Ratboys released GN in 2017. Check out those dates and the song below.