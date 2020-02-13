We are pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive Premiere for Tampa emo-rockers Haunting Portraits. The band will be releasing a new 5 song EP titled That Which Looks Far Away on February 28th, 2020. The band will be playing an EP release show in support of Microwave and Bad Luck at the Crowbar in Tampa, FL on February 28th, tickets are on sale now for the show, click here to grab yours now.

See below to check out "Duvet".