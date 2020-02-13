Enter Shikari announce new album, 'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible '

English rock band Enter Shikari have announced their sixth studio album Nothing is True & Everything is Possible will be out April 17 pm So Recordings / Ambush Reality. They have also released their first single from the album “{ The Dreamer's Hotel }”. Enter Shikari will be playing a handful of release shows in the UK this April. The band released The Spark in 2017 on Ambush Reality and PIAS Recordings. Check out the song and tour dates below.