Enter Shikari announce new album, 'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible '
English rock band Enter Shikari have announced their sixth studio album Nothing is True & Everything is Possible will be out April 17 pm So Recordings / Ambush Reality. They have also released their first single from the album “{ The Dreamer's Hotel }”. Enter Shikari will be playing a handful of release shows in the UK this April. The band released The Spark in 2017 on Ambush Reality and PIAS Recordings. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 18LeadmillSheffield, UK
Apr 19St Luke’sGlasgow, UK
Apr 20Invisible Wind FactoryLiverpool, UK
Apr 22SWXBristol, UK