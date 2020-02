6 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Disastroid!

Mortal Fools is a bruiser of a record! The band is bathed in the industrial clang of Amphetamine Style and then reaches upward, touching everything from charging thrash to psychedelic space rock. This record is meeeeaaan.

You can pre-order the new album right here and you can check out the whole thing below, right now!