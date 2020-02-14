Sam Russo announces new album, tour dates

Sam Russo
by

UK's Sam Russo has announced he will be releasing a new album. Back To The Party is due out March 27th via Red Scare, and follows up his 2015 release Greyhound Dreams. Sam will also has some dates set up in the UK for the months following the release. You can check out those dates, and the track "Western Union" from his previous album, below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 26Cambridge, UKThe Devonshire Arms w/Crazy Arm
Apr 18Haverhill, UKHaverhill Cricket Club
May 01Cambridge, UKThe Blue Moon (Record Release Party)
May 24Bristol, UKBristol Booze Cruise
May 28London, UKThe Amersham Arms (Record Release Party)
May 30Manchester, UKThe Peer Hat (Record Release Party)