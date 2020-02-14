Sam Russo announces new album, tour dates

by Jeff Sorley
UK's Sam Russo has announced he will be releasing a new album. Back To The Party is due out March 27th via Red Scare, and follows up his 2015 release Greyhound Dreams. Sam will also has some dates set up in the UK for the months following the release. You can check out those dates, and the track "Western Union" from his previous album, below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 26
|Cambridge, UK
|The Devonshire Arms w/Crazy Arm
|Apr 18
|Haverhill, UK
|Haverhill Cricket Club
|May 01
|Cambridge, UK
|The Blue Moon (Record Release Party)
|May 24
|Bristol, UK
|Bristol Booze Cruise
|May 28
|London, UK
|The Amersham Arms (Record Release Party)
|May 30
|Manchester, UK
|The Peer Hat (Record Release Party)