Long-running Swedish trio Perkele have announced the "Break Out Break Free" tour of the USA that will see the band play three nights along the west coast before wrapping everything up in NYC. The band is continuing to tour in support of their newest LP Leaders of Tomorrow, which was released in January of 2019 on Spirit of the Streets. You can check out the video for "One Day" off of that album, as well as the tour dates, below.

DatevenueCity
Apr 19Bossanova BallroomPortland, OR
Apr 21Ivy RoomAlbany, CA
Apr 23The Glass HousePomona, CA
Apr 25The MonarchBrooklyn, NY