by Jeff Sorley Tours
Long-running Swedish trio Perkele have announced the "Break Out Break Free" tour of the USA that will see the band play three nights along the west coast before wrapping everything up in NYC. The band is continuing to tour in support of their newest LP Leaders of Tomorrow, which was released in January of 2019 on Spirit of the Streets. You can check out the video for "One Day" off of that album, as well as the tour dates, below.
|Date
|venue
|City
|Apr 19
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Apr 21
|Ivy Room
|Albany, CA
|Apr 23
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Apr 25
|The Monarch
|Brooklyn, NY