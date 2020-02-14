We have here a Punknews Exclusive video premiere for Winnipeg punks . The video is for their track "I Don't Like Sports", which was released on their 2019 LP of the same name. See below to check out a quote from the band and the new video.
They will be heading out on tour with The Ringwalds this spring, see below to view the dates.
“I had a bunch of footage kicking around on my phone from our last couple tours, some show, and practice footage that I was never quite sure what to do with. I discovered this archive of 35 mm footage from the 30's and 40's, and had the idea to use this old classic looking footage and splice in candid footage from the band over the past year, edited to be black and white I felt the whole thing gave the video a nostalgic feel that isn't necessarily something we've explored in the past. All of our other videos are more scripted and deliberate and we thought it would be fun to do something different.”
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|March 12th
|Regina, SK
|The Cure
|Only Screaming at Traffic
|March 13th
|Calgary, AB
|New Level Brewing
|-
|March 14th
|Edmonton, AB
|Tavern on Whyte
|-
|March 16
|Lethbridge, AB
|The Slice
|with the Real Mckenzies
|March 17
|Golden, BC
|The Rockwater
|-
|March 19
|Vancouver, BC
|CBDB
|-
|March 20
|Victoria, BC
|Logan's Pub
|-
|March 21
|Kelowna, BC
|Munnin's Post
|-
|March 24
|Saskatoon, SK
|Black Cat Tavern
|Only Screaming at Traffic