Face to Face working on new album

Per a post via their Facebook page , Face to Face have indicated they had started rehearsing in preparation for a new album.

We've had a blast this week starting on rehearsal for preproduction of the new record. We can't wait for you all to hear what we are cookin' up!

Other details on that upcoming release, including title and label, are still TBA. Not including Hold Fast: Acoustic Sessions in 2018, Face to Face's most recent album of new material was 2016's Protection, both of which were released via Fat Wreck Chords.