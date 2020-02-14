Punknews is excited to premiere a new video from Scotland's Paper Rifles . "It Started As A Joke" is the single from the band's upcoming LP Traitor's Hill , which is due out later this year. The band has this to say about the song and album:

“Just say what we’re all thinking”. Brexit, Johnson, Hopkins, Trump - all of them started off as a ridiculous extreme. A car-crash appearance on Have I Got News For You; a cartoon in the Guardian; a column in some godforsaken right wing tabloid; a hateful shriek in a digital echo chamber. This song is taken from the forthcoming self-recorded album “Traitor’s Hill”, written against a backdrop of disintegration and the death of the post-war consensus. It started as a joke, but no-one’s laughing now.

Traitor's Hill is the band's sophomore LP, and follows up 2018's The State Of It All. Paper Rifles will also be playing a few gigs in the next month or so in their neck of the woods. You can check out the new video, as well as those dates, below.