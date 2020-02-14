Check out the new Paper Rifles video “It Started As A Joke”

Paper Rifles
by Exclusive Videos

Punknews is excited to premiere a new video from Scotland's Paper Rifles. "It Started As A Joke" is the single from the band's upcoming LP Traitor's Hill, which is due out later this year. The band has this to say about the song and album:

“Just say what we’re all thinking”. Brexit, Johnson, Hopkins, Trump - all of them started off as a ridiculous extreme. A car-crash appearance on Have I Got News For You; a cartoon in the Guardian; a column in some godforsaken right wing tabloid; a hateful shriek in a digital echo chamber. This song is taken from the forthcoming self-recorded album “Traitor’s Hill”, written against a backdrop of disintegration and the death of the post-war consensus. It started as a joke, but no-one’s laughing now.

Traitor's Hill is the band's sophomore LP, and follows up 2018's The State Of It All. Paper Rifles will also be playing a few gigs in the next month or so in their neck of the woods. You can check out the new video, as well as those dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 18Banshee LabyrinthEdinburgh, UK
feb 22Hame-ish at Waterstone’sEdinburgh, UK
Mar 08Sneaky Pete’sEdinburgh, UK
Mar 21Rad ApplesDundee, UK