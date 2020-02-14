Spider to tour and play Grammy Museum

by John Gentile
Long Beach punkers Spider are going on tour. As part of that string of shows, they will play the Grammy museum as part of the museum's City Sounds event. City Sounds is a reoccurring event that focuses on exhibiting the diversity of the LA music scene. That's February 21 at 7pm. On tour, they're playing the West Coast, Mexico, and even a few Euro dates. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Lineup
|City
|Feb 21
|Spider plays GRAMMY Museum®
|Los Angeles, CA
|Feb 21
|Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Spider
|DiPiazza's in Long Beach, CA
|Mar 6
|Radolescents, Stalag 13, The Wraith, Spider
|5 Star Bar in Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 11
|Sick Of It All, spider
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Mar 12
|Pennywise, Spider
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Mar 13
|Long Beach Records Night wioth Spider, others
|Costa Rica
|Mar 20
|spider
|Shiners Club,Spider @ Tower Bar San Diego, CA
|Mar 21
|Shiners Club, spider
|Lycanthro Pub in Tijuana, Mexico
|May 30
|Change Today (feat. Joe Wood formerly of TSOL), Spider
|Redwood Bar in Los Angeles, CA
|Aug 6
|Rebellion Festival UK w/Circle Jerks, Bad Religion, Adolescents, Strung Out, spider, others
|Blackpool, UK
|Aug 7
|Strung Out, Adolescents, MDC, Spider
|The Underworld in London, UK
|Aug 10
|Punk Rock Holiday
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Aug 14
|Wild At Heart
|Berlin, Germany