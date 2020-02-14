Spider to tour and play Grammy Museum

Long Beach punkers Spider are going on tour. As part of that string of shows, they will play the Grammy museum as part of the museum's City Sounds event. City Sounds is a reoccurring event that focuses on exhibiting the diversity of the LA music scene. That's February 21 at 7pm. On tour, they're playing the West Coast, Mexico, and even a few Euro dates. Check out the tour dates below.

DateLineupCity
Feb 21Spider plays GRAMMY Museum®Los Angeles, CA
Feb 21Bad Cop/Bad Cop, SpiderDiPiazza's in Long Beach, CA
Mar 6Radolescents, Stalag 13, The Wraith, Spider5 Star Bar in Los Angeles, CA
Mar 11Sick Of It All, spiderSan Jose, Costa Rica
Mar 12Pennywise, SpiderSan Jose, Costa Rica
Mar 13Long Beach Records Night wioth Spider, othersCosta Rica
Mar 20spiderShiners Club,Spider @ Tower Bar San Diego, CA
Mar 21Shiners Club, spiderLycanthro Pub in Tijuana, Mexico
May 30Change Today (feat. Joe Wood formerly of TSOL), SpiderRedwood Bar in Los Angeles, CA
Aug 6Rebellion Festival UK w/Circle Jerks, Bad Religion, Adolescents, Strung Out, spider, othersBlackpool, UK
Aug 7Strung Out, Adolescents, MDC, SpiderThe Underworld in London, UK
Aug 10Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, Slovenia
Aug 14Wild At HeartBerlin, Germany