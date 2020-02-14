Pottery announce new album “Welcome to Bobby’s Motel”

Pottery
by

Montreal-based indie rockers Pottery have announced their first full-length album Welcome to Bobby’s Motel will be out April 10 on Partisan Records. The band have released the audio for their single “Texas Drums Pt I & II” and a video for “Texas Drums Pt I”. They will be touring Europe later this month. Pottery released their debut EP No 1 in 2019. Check out the song, video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 22ObarenStockholm, SE
Feb 23Ideal BarKøbenhavn, DK
Feb 24Plan BMalmö, SE
Feb 26The Windmill (SOLD OUT)London, UK
Feb 28by:LarmOslo, NO
Jun 13Safaripark Beekse BergenHilvarenbeek, NL
Jun 13Best Kept SecretHilvarenbeek, NL
Jul 31OsheagaMontréal, QC