Pottery announce new album “Welcome to Bobby’s Motel”

by Em Moore
Montreal-based indie rockers Pottery have announced their first full-length album Welcome to Bobby’s Motel will be out April 10 on Partisan Records. The band have released the audio for their single “Texas Drums Pt I & II” and a video for “Texas Drums Pt I”. They will be touring Europe later this month. Pottery released their debut EP No 1 in 2019. Check out the song, video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 22
|Obaren
|Stockholm, SE
|Feb 23
|Ideal Bar
|København, DK
|Feb 24
|Plan B
|Malmö, SE
|Feb 26
|The Windmill (SOLD OUT)
|London, UK
|Feb 28
|by:Larm
|Oslo, NO
|Jun 13
|Safaripark Beekse Bergen
|Hilvarenbeek, NL
|Jun 13
|Best Kept Secret
|Hilvarenbeek, NL
|Jul 31
|Osheaga
|Montréal, QC