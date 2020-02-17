The fourth annual Legions of Metal Festival, taking place in Chicago this May, has finalized their lineup for this year’s event. The two-day fest will see New York’s The Rods and Ontario’s Exciter headlining on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Also playing will be long-running acts such as Cerebus, Intruder, and VAIN; as well Throne of Iron, The Lord Weird Slough Feg and more across two stages.

The final order of bands and set-times beyond the headliners is still to be released. Otherwise you can check out the available details of the event below.