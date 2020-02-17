Legions Of Metal Festival IV finalizes lineup

Legions Of Metal Festival IV finalizes lineup
Contributed by jasonic, Posted by Festivals Festivals & Events

The fourth annual Legions of Metal Festival, taking place in Chicago this May, has finalized their lineup for this year’s event. The two-day fest will see New York’s The Rods and Ontario’s Exciter headlining on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Also playing will be long-running acts such as Cerebus, Intruder, and VAIN; as well Throne of Iron, The Lord Weird Slough Feg and more across two stages.

The final order of bands and set-times beyond the headliners is still to be released. Otherwise you can check out the available details of the event below.

DateVenueCity
May 15Reggie's (The Rods headlining)Chicago, IL
May 16Reggie's (Exciter headlining)Chicago, IL