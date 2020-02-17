Contributed by jasonic, Posted by Jeff Sorley Festivals Festivals & Events
The fourth annual Legions of Metal Festival, taking place in Chicago this May, has finalized their lineup for this year’s event. The two-day fest will see New York’s The Rods and Ontario’s Exciter headlining on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Also playing will be long-running acts such as Cerebus, Intruder, and VAIN; as well Throne of Iron, The Lord Weird Slough Feg and more across two stages.
The final order of bands and set-times beyond the headliners is still to be released. Otherwise you can check out the available details of the event below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 15
|Reggie's (The Rods headlining)
|Chicago, IL
|May 16
|Reggie's (Exciter headlining)
|Chicago, IL